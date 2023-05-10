Who are the referees for Lakers vs. Warriors Game 5 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

The Golden State Warriors will look to avoid elimination tonight as they play host to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals. The Warriors find themselves down 3-1 after losing by a narrow 104-101 scoreline in Game 4 on Monday. Tip is set for 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday night from Chase Center in San Francisco.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Warriors as 7.5-point favorites tonight, priced at -315 on the moneyline while the Lakers are set at +260. The total is set at 225.

Tonight’s officiating crew will see Zach Zarba serve as crew chief with James Williams as his referee. Gediminas Petraitis will serve as umpire while Rodney Mott is the alternate.

Zarba has seen three playoff games as crew chief this season, with the home side winning just once in those three outings. Just over 50% of his calls have gone against the home side as well, which puts him on a pretty even keel with call distribution. The average total through those three games is just 216, which puts it well below tonight’s total of 225.