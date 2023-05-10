Report: JJ Redick interviews for Raptors head coach job

The Toronto Raptors have interviewed ESPN analyst and former NBA shooting guard JJ Redick for their open head coach position, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Redick was part of the first round of interviews to replace Nick Nurse as head coach. The Raptors fired Nick Nurse following their loss to the Chicago Bulls in the NBA play-in tournament this season. Nurse had led the team to a championship back in 2018-19. Redick appears to be the first reported interview for Toronto in the process.

Redick, 38, will always be most remembered for his time at Duke University, where he won 2006 National Player of the Year. He was an All-American twice in his college career and won ACC Player of the Year twice, each in 2005 and 2006. Redick was drafted in the first round of the 2006 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic.

The shooting guard was never an All-Star and never won a championship in his 15-year professional career. He did come close with the Magic in the 2009 NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers. Redick would also play for the Sixers, Clippers, Pelicans, Bucks and Mavericks in his NBA career before retiring. Prior to his retirement in 2021, Redick had launched a podcast in 2016 on Yahoo. It became popular and once Redick stepped away from hoops, he was hired by ESPN as an analyst.