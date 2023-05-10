 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA announces All-NBA teams for 2022-23 season

The league has announced which players have made All-NBA for the 2022-23 season.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers celebrates a play during the game against the Boston Celtics during Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference semi-finals on May 9, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA announced the players who made the All-NBA teams for the 2022-23 season Wednesday ahead of playoff action. Here’s a look at the first, second and third teams for this season. Each team features two guards, two forwards and one center.

First team All-NBA

The big takeaway on the first All-NBA team is Joel Embiid getting in over Nikola Jokic. It’s not really all that surprising given how the teams are structured and that Embiid won NBA MVP over Jokic this season. It’s still a bit noteworthy and sticks out. This also has some contract implications for players making the first All-NBA team (and the other All-NBA teams). Now Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are both eligible for the super max contract extension this offseason, which could put the Boston Celtics in a tough spot with the cap.

Second team All-NBA

Third team All-NBA

