NBA announces All-NBA teams for 2022-23 season

The NBA announced the players who made the All-NBA teams for the 2022-23 season Wednesday ahead of playoff action. Here’s a look at the first, second and third teams for this season. Each team features two guards, two forwards and one center.

First team All-NBA

▪️ Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

▪️ Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

▪️ Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

▪️ Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

▪️ Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

The big takeaway on the first All-NBA team is Joel Embiid getting in over Nikola Jokic. It’s not really all that surprising given how the teams are structured and that Embiid won NBA MVP over Jokic this season. It’s still a bit noteworthy and sticks out. This also has some contract implications for players making the first All-NBA team (and the other All-NBA teams). Now Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are both eligible for the super max contract extension this offseason, which could put the Boston Celtics in a tough spot with the cap.

Second team All-NBA

The 2022-23 Kia All-NBA Second Team:



▪️ Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

▪️ Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

▪️ Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

▪️ Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

▪️ Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Third team All-NBA