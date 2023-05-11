Who are the referees for Celtics vs. 76ers Game 6 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

It’s officially win-or-go-home for the Boston Celtics as they travel to face the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET from the Wells Fargo Center, and the game will air on ESPN. After stealing a win on the road in Game 5, the 76ers hold a 3-2 series lead over the Celtics.

At DraftKings Sportsbook the Celtics are 2.5-point favorites. The point total is set at 212.5.

David Guthrie is the crew chief for this game. Ed Malloy will serve as the referee and Curtis Blair will step in as the umpire. Jacyn Goble is the alternate for this contest.

The home team has won Guthrie’s lone playoff game as the crew chief. In the regular season, the home team won 61% of Guthrie’s 41 games as crew chief. His average total was 231.1. Malloy’s average total in regular season games on the crew was 233.6 and Blair’s was 231.6.

Based on those numbers, the over seems like a solid bet for Game 6.