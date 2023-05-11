Who are the referees for Nuggets vs. Suns Game 6 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

The Phoenix Suns’ season is on the brink of elimination as they host the Denver Nuggets in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals. Tipoff from the Footprint Center is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN. After successfully defending home court in Game 5, the Nuggets hold a 3-2 series lead over the Suns and will look to notch the series' first official road win.

Over at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Suns are 3-point favorites and -165. The total is set at 226.

Marc Davis will serve as the crew chief for this contest, with Ben Taylor assigned as the referee and Tyler Ford coming in as the umpire. Pat Fraher is the alternate for this game.

Davis has served in nine playoff games as the crew chief, with the home team winning 55.6% of the time and the average total coming in at 224.8. The average total in Taylor’s seven playoff games as a crew member is 216.6. Ford’s average total in three playoff games is 238.3.

It’s hard to discern if this crew will have any impact on this game from a betting standpoint. Each team has held serve at home, so taking the Suns to win could be the right play. The total is a bit tricky. While the officiating stats suggest taking the under, these teams have combined for the overs more often in the series.