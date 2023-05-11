Celtics to start Robert Williams III for Game 6 vs. 76ers

The Boston Celtics will make a tweak to their starting lineup for Game 6 of their second round series against the Philadelphia 76ers tonight. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Robert Williams III will start in place of Derrick White. White had started the previous five games of the series, averaging 10.2 points and 3.2 rebounds.

With their backs against the wall down 3-2 and facing elimination, the Celtics will try to go big with the 6’9” Williams getting the start over the 6’4” White. Williams has averaged 18 minutes off the bench so far in this series, contributing 4.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per outing. The team needs all the help it can get when dealing with league MVP Joel Embiid on the inside and they have now tasked “Time Lord” to aid Al Horford in the paint.

The Celtics are also reportedly going to get PG Payton Pritchard some more playing time in this contest. He’s only played a total of 21 minutes in just two games this series vs. the Sixers, both in blowout games. The Celtics have been using smaller lineups mostly made up of guards Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White. It seems Boston is going to go bigger in Game 6 to try and thwart Embiid inside.

Boston enters the game as a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total installed at 211.5.