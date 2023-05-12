Who are the referees for Knicks vs. Heat Game 6 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

The second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs continues tonight as the New York Knicks square off with the Miami Heat for Game 6 of their series. The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN with the Heat up 3-2 in the series and looking to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Miami enters the game as a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 208. The Heat are -245 on the moneyline while the Knicks are +205.

The officiating crew for the game will be led by crew chief Scott Foster. He will joined by referee Kevin Scott and umpire Tre Maddox. Sean Corbin will serve as the alternate. Foster is one of the more seasoned officials in the league with 29 seasons under his belt. He’s also arguably the least popular official amongst both star players and fans alike, making a slew of controversial calls in key moments throughout his career. In the playoffs, he’s gotten the nickname “The Extender” for making calls that seemingly extend series.

Through 58 games he called during the regular season, the home team won 70.7% of the games. And through his nine games in the playoffs so far, the home team has emerged victorious six times and have a 2.8 free throw attempt advantage on the visitors.