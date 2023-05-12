Who are the referees for Warriors vs. Lakers Game 6 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

The second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs continues tonight as the Golden State Warrios square off with the Los Angeles Lakers for Game 6 of their series. The game will tip off at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN with the Lakers up 3-2 in the series and looking to advance to the Western Conference Finals.

Los Angeles enters the game as a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 220. The Lakers are -145 on the moneyline while the Warriors are +125.

The officiating crew for the game will be led by crew chief John Goble. He will joined by referee Courtney Kirkland and umpire Mark Lindsay. Brian Forte will serve as the alternate. Goble is wrapping up his 16th season as an NBA official and called 62 games throughout the regular season. He has called eight games so far this postseason and the home team has won six of them. The home team is also averaging 3.3 more free throw attempts than their visitor counterparts, so that’s something the Lakers could take advantage of as they try to close out this series.