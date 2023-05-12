Knicks outlook heading into 2023 offseason

The New York Knicks have been eliminated from the NBA playoffs in the second round, falling to the Miami Heat in six games. Despite this setback, New York’s season can be considered a resounding success considering where many thought the franchise was headed entering the year. Here’s a look back at New York’s season and how the team shapes up heading into the summer.

2022-23 season recap

The Knicks had some struggles out of the game, but Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle showed they were capable of carrying this team. New York was able to lean on a strong defense for much of the season, and a handful of young players stepped into bigger roles over the course of the year. Winning a playoff series for the first time in a decade is a great start for this core, but the Knicks do have some room to adjust things around the fringes.

2023 offseason priorities

Brunson, Randle and R.J. Barrett are locked into the team for a while. New York has filler salaries in the trade market in Evan Fournier, Derrick Rose and Mitchell Robinson. Robinson’s ability as a rim protector is second to none, but the Knicks may want to try to get a better offensive big man. The young guys Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin and Quentin Grimes all showed promise, and New York has a handful of strong draft assets to make additions through that avenue too.

All in all, the Knicks accomplished their basic goal this season to get the franchise back on the map. They likely don’t have their A-list superstar in the fold yet, but they have a handful of competent players who are building something together. That’s going to be attractive to any prospective free agent.