Suns fire Monty Williams after second-round exit vs. Nuggets in 2023 NBA playoffs

The Phoenix Suns have fired head coach Monty Williams after the team’s second-round exit at the hands of the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA playoffs. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, owner Mat Ishbia made the decision to move on from Williams.

New owner Mat Ishbia made decision to fire Williams, who has been the winningest coach in NBA since 2021. Suns have a starry but top-heavy roster with little cap flexibility this summer. The Suns will compete in coaching marketplace with Milwaukee and Toronto now. https://t.co/ElofmYaMDY — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 14, 2023

This is an attractive job for any prospective candidate for a variety of reasons. The Suns don’t have much cap flexibility but sport arguably the best duo in basketball with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Chris Paul, who had a connection with Williams, could be on the way out but is another strong veteran presence a new coach would want to have. The Suns also operate in a big media market.

Phoenix is competing with the Bucks, Raptors and Pistons when it comes to filling a vacancy. Nick Nurse is one of the hottest names on the market and he appears to have his choice of team, but Kenny Atkinson and Charles Lee are also names to watch in this search.