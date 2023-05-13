 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Suns fire Monty Williams after second-round exit vs. Nuggets in 2023 NBA playoffs

Phoenix has an attractive vacancy for any prospective coaches.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns - Game Six
Head coach Monty Williams of the Phoenix Suns reacts during the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets in game six of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs at Footprint Center on May 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns have fired head coach Monty Williams after the team’s second-round exit at the hands of the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA playoffs. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, owner Mat Ishbia made the decision to move on from Williams.

This is an attractive job for any prospective candidate for a variety of reasons. The Suns don’t have much cap flexibility but sport arguably the best duo in basketball with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Chris Paul, who had a connection with Williams, could be on the way out but is another strong veteran presence a new coach would want to have. The Suns also operate in a big media market.

Phoenix is competing with the Bucks, Raptors and Pistons when it comes to filling a vacancy. Nick Nurse is one of the hottest names on the market and he appears to have his choice of team, but Kenny Atkinson and Charles Lee are also names to watch in this search.

