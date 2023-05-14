Who are the referees for 76ers vs. Celtics Game 7 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals will take place on Sunday, May 14. The Philadelphia 76ers had a chance to clinch at home, but came up short against the Boston Celtics. Tipoff from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts is set for 3:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ABC. The winner of Game 7 will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat.

The Celtics are 6.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. They have -265 moneyline odds, while the 76ers are the +225 underdogs. The point total is set at 201.

This game’s referee crew will be led by Scott Foster. The sound you heard reading that is an audible groan from basketball fans who haven’t enjoyed how Foster has reffed playoff games to this point. Eric Lewis will serve as the referee, while Bill Kennedy will be the umpire. Brian Forte will be on hand as the alternate.

Foster has been the crew chief for nine playoff games. He tends to call more fouls on the road team by a 3.2 differential. His crews call an average of 41 fouls per game, with 53.9% of them going against the road team. Games that Foster has been the chief have seen an average of 217 points scored.

When it comes to betting on this game, the presence of Foster’s crew helps in two areas. Boston is already favored, and their moneyline bet is supported by how much Foster and his crew favor calling fouls on the away team. This game also has a relatively low point total. You may have been thinking of the over anyway, but the average point total of games reffed by Foster as the crew chief suggests the over is a solid bet.