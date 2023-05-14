Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant from all team activities after guard shows gun in IG live video

The Memphis Grizzlies have suspended point guard Ja Morant from all team activities after he flashed a gun in a recent Instagram Live video. Morant had previously taken a break from the team to address his mental health and even went to a rehab facility to complete the process.

Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant from all team activities after another video with a gun on social media. pic.twitter.com/ojJCikC2XX — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) May 14, 2023

This is the second known offense for Morant, who’s previous video with a gun in it landed him in hot water with the league and his team. The point guard did eventually check off all the boxes the Grizzlies needed to bring him back into the fold, and he did take part in the NBA playoffs. With the Grizzlies eliminated in the first round, Morant has some additional time on his hands and clearly, needs some guidance on what he does with it.

There will be a league review and the NBA will definitely take this matter more seriously, as Morant will be a repeat offender. The league’s social media policies are typically dealt with on a case-by-case basis but there’s a chance the NBA puts out a more stringent policy in place.