Who are the referees for Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 1 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers will get their Western Conference Finals series underway with Game 1 tonight at Ball Arena. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET as both sides look to get out to an early lead and take one step closer to a trip to the NBA Finals.

The Nuggets are 6-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, priced at -240 on the moneyline while the Lakers are +200. The point total is set at 222.5.

Zach Zarba will serve as the crew chief for tonight’s game, with Eric Lewis as the referee. The umpire will be Ben Taylor while Pat Fraher is slated as the alternate.

Zarba has logged four games as crew chief in the playoffs so far this year, with the home team winning twice in those four outings. The Nuggets haven’t lost at home in the postseason after going 34-7 at Ball Arena through the regular season, boding well for tonight’s game to go in favor of the home side. Zarba’s average total through the playoffs so far sits at 243.5, which makes the over sound like a tempting bet in tonight’s matchup.