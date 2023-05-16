Report: 76ers have fired head coach Doc Rivers after Game 7 loss to Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers have fired head coach Doc Rivers, per Adrian Wojnarowski. The 76ers had a chance to clinch a berth in the Eastern Conference Finals, but then lost back-to-back games to the Boston Celtics to be eliminated from the postseason.

BREAKING: The 76ers dismissed coach Doc Rivers on Tuesday, sources tell ESPN. Rivers led the Sixers to the Eastern Conference Semifinals in each of his three seasons on the job. pic.twitter.com/WM0t4LhrAz — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 16, 2023

Rivers had been the head coach of the team since 2020. In the bubble season, he led Philly to a 49-23 record and a first-place finish in both the Atlantic Division and the Eastern Conference. After a first-round series win over the Washington Wizards, the 76ers lost in the conference semifinals against the Atlanta Hawks. The next year the 76ers tallied a 51-31- record and a second-place finish in the Atlantic Divison. Rivers again led his team to a first-round victory over, but a second consecutive conference semifinal exit. This year, Philadelphia finished with a 54-28 regular season record, swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first round, but fell again in the conference semifinals.

Rivers has been a head coach since the 1990-00 season when he started with the Orlando Magic. He has since coached for the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers and the 76ers over the last 23 years. Rivers won the 2008 NBA Championship with the Celtics for his lone title, despite an overall coaching record of 1,097-763 in 1,860 games.

The coaching search for the next head coach for the 76ers is expected to include Mike Budenholzer, Sam Cassell, Mike D’Antoni, Nick Nurse, Frank Vogel and Monty Williams, per Woj.