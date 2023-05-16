 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: 76ers have fired head coach Doc Rivers after Game 7 loss to Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers have dismissed Rivers after another playoff exit.

Head Coach Doc Rivers of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Boston Celtics during the first quarter in game six of the Eastern Conference Semifinals in the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center on May 11, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers have fired head coach Doc Rivers, per Adrian Wojnarowski. The 76ers had a chance to clinch a berth in the Eastern Conference Finals, but then lost back-to-back games to the Boston Celtics to be eliminated from the postseason.

Rivers had been the head coach of the team since 2020. In the bubble season, he led Philly to a 49-23 record and a first-place finish in both the Atlantic Division and the Eastern Conference. After a first-round series win over the Washington Wizards, the 76ers lost in the conference semifinals against the Atlanta Hawks. The next year the 76ers tallied a 51-31- record and a second-place finish in the Atlantic Divison. Rivers again led his team to a first-round victory over, but a second consecutive conference semifinal exit. This year, Philadelphia finished with a 54-28 regular season record, swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first round, but fell again in the conference semifinals.

Rivers has been a head coach since the 1990-00 season when he started with the Orlando Magic. He has since coached for the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers and the 76ers over the last 23 years. Rivers won the 2008 NBA Championship with the Celtics for his lone title, despite an overall coaching record of 1,097-763 in 1,860 games.

The coaching search for the next head coach for the 76ers is expected to include Mike Budenholzer, Sam Cassell, Mike D’Antoni, Nick Nurse, Frank Vogel and Monty Williams, per Woj.

