Who are the referees for Heat vs. Celtics Game 1 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

An NBA Finals berth is on the line as the Boston Celtics host the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 17 from the TD Garden. For the second straight postseason, these two franchises will go head-to-head, as the Celtics walked away with a 4-3 series win over the Heat a year ago.

Over at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Celtics are 8-point favorites and -365 on the moneyline. The combined point total is set at 211.

Marc Davis will serve as the crew chief for this game, with Ed Malloy coming in as the referee and Rodney Mott serving as the umpire. Jacyn Goble has been listed as the alternate official.

Davis has served in 10 playoff games as crew chief. The home team has won half of those games, and the average point total has hit 224.8. The foul calls are about even. Malloy has been on the crew in four games. The average total is 232.3, and the home team gets called for fouls slightly more. Mott has been on the crew for three games, and the home team has won every time. The home team gets called for fouls slightly more, but the average total is 205.7.

Davis’ sample size is the best indicator for this game. It might be wise taking the Heat with the points, as they’ve been a great road team in these playoffs while backing the over on the total. The Celtics could still be the play on the moneyline.