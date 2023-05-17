What Spurs depth chart could look like next season with Victor Wembanyama

The San Antonio Spurs won the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday night and will have the ability to add French phenom Victor Wembanyama to their roster for the 2023-24 season. The Spurs were one of three teams with the best odds to win the lottery, the two other teams dropping out of the top 3 in the lottery — the Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons. Here we’ll take a look at the Spurs depth chart and roster and how Wemby might fit in next season.

2023 Spurs depth chart

PG: Tre Jones (UFA)

SG: Devin Vassell

SF: Keldon Johnson

PF: Jeremy Sochan

C: Victor Wembanyama

Bench: Devonte’ Graham, Doug McDermott, Zach Collins, Khem Birch, Malaki Branham, Charles Bassey, Blake Wesley, Romeo Langford (UFA), Gorgui Dieng (UFA)

The Spurs may have the best young core in the NBA after adding Wembanyama. We saw big development from Johnson, Vassell, Jones and Sochan last season despite the Spurs struggling to string together wins. San Antonio had nine different players start at least 20 games, so injuries and a revolving door or sorts impacted the team.

Wembanyama should line up at center to start given his size at 7-foot-2. It could make sense to shift Wemby to small forward or power forward but that would send Sochan to the bench and second unit. There’s no way the Spurs are paying Johnson $20 million next season to come off the bench. Wembanyama makes more sense as a wing rather than center, similar to how Giannis Antetokounmpo started his career more as a SF/PF before reaching his peak and shifting to center. Wembanyama should offer versatility throughout the starting five.

Jones is a free agent and the Spurs could opt to let him walk and start Branham. San Antonio also has a lot of cap space to play around with and could look to add a veteran guard to bridge the gap until the roster is ready to compete. But really it makes sense to keep Wemby, Johnson, Sochan and Vassell together as starters to develop chemistry and grow together.