Report: Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson interviews for Bucks vacancy

Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson is interviewing with the Milwaukee Bucks for their head coaching vacancy, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Sampson has been part of the revival of Houston basketball, leading the team to back-to-back 30-win seasons most recently.

Over the last five seasons, Sampson has steered the Cougars to three 30-win seasons, a Final Four, an Elite Eight and two Sweet 16 berths. There was no postseason in the 2019-20 year, when Houston had a 23-8 record in the regular season.

Sampson has three four-star recruits coming in as part of the 2023 Houston class. He’s coming off a 33-win season, which is tied for his best mark over this most recent five-year stretch. The Cougars have a relatively easy path to the NCAA tournament every year as part of the AAC, and Sampson has the support of the fan base and administration. It’s curious to see him take this interview, but it’s also possible the Bucks were the one who pressed the issue.

The Bucks had Sampson has a head coach from 2008-11, and he served as an assistant coach with the Rockets from 2011-14. However, he has never been a head coach in the NBA. We’ll see if Sampson progresses in the interview process or if he returns back to the comfort of college basketball at Houston.