Who are the referees for Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 2 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

The Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets meet up in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, with the home side hoping to take a 2-0 lead in this series. The Nuggets were able to grab Game 1, holding off a late Lakers rally for a 132-126 win.

The Nuggets are 5.5-point favorites in Game 2 per DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total comes in at 227.

Tony Brothers will serve as the crew chief for this game, with David Guthrie stepping in as the referee and Brian Forte serving as the umpire. Pat Fraher is the alternate.

The home team has won four of the nine playoffs games Brothers has been a crew chief in this season. His games tend to have more fouls against the home team, and the average total is 221.4. Guthrie’s average total in nine games as a crew member is 219.7, and Forte’s average total in six games in 214.8.

Despite a high-scoring contest in Game 1, perhaps the under is the play with this officiating crew in Game 2.