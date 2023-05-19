Who are the referees for Heat vs. Celtics Game 2 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics will continue the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals Friday, with the Heat holding a 1-0 lead. The Celtics will attempt to level this series before the matchup shifts to South Beach. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on TNT.

The Celtics are 9-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 215. Here’s a look at the officiating crew for this game and how their stats could impact the outcome.

Zach Zarba will serve as the crew chief, with James Williams stepping in as the referee and Tyler Ford coming in as the umpire. Jacyn Goble is listed as the alternate.

Zarba has been a crew chief for four playoff games, with the home side winning two contests. The foul calls are even, but his average point total sits at 243.5. Williams has served in eight games as a crew member. The home team has won six times, and the average total is 234.5. Ford’s average total in three playoff games is 238.3.

A nearly double-digit spread is tough to back, but the over on 215 seems to be a safe bet given the numbers for the officiating crew.