Who are the referees for Heat vs. Knicks Game 2 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

The New York Knicks host the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Tuesday, May 2 at Madison Square Garden. The game will tip at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on TNT. The Knicks are 6.5-point home favorites and the total is set at 206.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Miami leads the series, 1-0.

The officiating crew for the game will be led by crew chief Scott Foster. He will joined by referee Curtis Blair and umpire Mark Lindsay. Brent Barnaky will serve as the alternate. Foster has worked 29 seasons as an NBA official. Home teams enjoyed a .709 winning percentage when Foster was crew chief during the regular season, and road teams had a +0.2 foul differential. On average, teams scored 232.1 points per game in total when Foster was crew chief this year.

During the playoffs, these trends have looked different, with home teams winning 60% of the time that Foster is crew chief, and enjoying a +3 foul differential over road teams. Foster has been a crew chief for five games in this year’s playoffs.