Joel Embiid wins 2022-23 MVP award over Nikola Jokic

The Sixers big man breaks through for the league’s top individual honor.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics - Game One
Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers celebrates during the second half in game one of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs at TD Garden on May 01, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid has been named the 2022-23 NBA MVP award, ending Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic’s run of MVP honors. Embiid had slowly overtaken Jokic in the last stretch of the season behind a slew of strong performances and now finally gets his individual honor.

After back-to-back seasons finishing behind Jokic in this category, Embiid gets his due with 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. He only played 66 games, which is going to be one of the lowest number of games played for a MVP winner. Under the new CBA, Embiid would still qualify for the award with the 65-game minimum threshold.

Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo were both finalists this year but only the Nuggets center was really in contention with Embiid. Jokic has pushed the Nuggets out to a 2-0 lead in the second round of the 2023 NBA playoffs, while Embiid is nursing a knee injury as the Sixers took a 1-0 lead over the Celtics, Antetokounmpo was eliminated in the first round.

