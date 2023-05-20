Who are the referees for Nuggets vs. Lakers Game 3 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

Game 3 of the 2023 Western Conference Finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers is set for Saturday, May 20 at 8:30 p.m. ET from crypto.com Arena. After two thrilling games in Denver that went down to the final moments, the Nuggets hold a commanding 2-0 lead over the Lakers. With the series now shifting to Southern California, the Lakers enter Saturday night with a must-win game on deck.

Over at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Lakers are 5.5-point favorites and -230 on the moneyline. The combined point total is set at 223.5.

Scott Foster is the crew chief for Game 3, with Bill Kennedy stepping in as the referee and Mark Lindsay coming in as the umpire. Mitchell Ervin is the alternate.

Foster has a reputation for being part of crews that extend series, and the home team has won 70% of the time in his 10 games this postseason as crew chief. There’s a significant difference in fouls, as 53% of calls go against the road team in Foster’s games. However, Kennedy tends to call more fouls on the home team based on three playoff games on the crew. Lindsay has a similar record as Foster on fouls, calling more against the road team at a high clip.

Based on this information, we could see the Lakers get to the free throw line more in this game. That was their recipe for success against the Warriors, and it should result in a LA victory in Game 3.