Who are the referees for Celtics vs. Heat Game 3 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

The Boston Celtics head to South Beach to take on the Miami Heat in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Heat took both games in Boston and hope to go up 3-0, while the Celtics are looking to hit back after two dismal efforts.

Boston is a 3.5-point favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 214.5. Here’s a look at the officiating crew for Sunday’s game and how their stats could impact the betting approach.

Tony Brothers is the crew chief, with Kevin Scott coming in as the referee and Curtis Blair stepping in as the umpire. Nick Buchert is the alternate.

Brothers has been the crew chief in 10 games this postseason. The home team has won five of those games, and the average point total is 220.4. Fouls have gone slightly against the home team in Brothers’ games. The home team has won six times in Scott’s eight playoff games, and his average total is 208.5. In Blair’s nine games, the home team is 4-5. Fouls go slightly against the road team, and the average total is 209.

Perhaps the under is the play on 214.5, despite both games so far in the series going over. Miami is probably the team to back against the spread, but perhaps the Celtics get the job done as the road team on the moneyline.