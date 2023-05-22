Who are the referees for Nuggets vs. Lakers Game 4 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

The Denver Nuggets will take on the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and the game will air on ESPN.

The Lakers are 3-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 224.

The officiating crew for the game will be led by crew chief Marc Davis. He will joined by referee Josh Tiven and umpire Tre Maddox. Mitchell Ervin will serve as the alternate.

In games Davis has officiated this season, home teams have won and covered more than not. The winning team is 40-32 against the spread when he’s officiated and a straight up record of 46-26. Tiven has been even for both teams and the over/under as home teams 37-36-1 against the spread while the over/under is 37-35 in games he’s officiated. Tre Maddox has been even as well. Based off these stats, I side with Lakers moneyline, but there is no strong favorite by the referees statistics.