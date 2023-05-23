Who are the referees for Celtics vs. Heat Game 4 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

The Boston Celtics will hope to avoid a sweep when they face the Miami Heat Tuesday in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Tipoff from the Kaseya Center in Miami is set for 8:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on TNT.

The Heat are 1.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total comes in at 216. Here’s a look at the officiating crew for this game and how it could impact your betting approach.

Scott Foster serves as the crew chief and he has a reputation for helping extend series, although that isn’t necessarily evident in the data. John Goble is in as the referee, while Courtney Kirkland is the umpire. Nick Buchert is listed as the alternate.

Foster has served in 11 playoff games as the crew chief, and the home team has won 63.6% of the time. He calls significantly more fouls against the road team, and his average total is 216.4. In Goble’s seven playoff games on crews, he also called significantly more fouls against the road team and the average total was 220.4. This is Kirkland’s first playoff game as a crew member, previously officiating seven as a crew chief. His foul calls are also tilted in favor of the home team, and the average total is 213.9.

Given these stats and the Heat being up 3-0, it might be wise to just take Miami on the moneyline to get the sweep.