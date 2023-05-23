LeBron James considering retirement following playoff loss to Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers are headed home for the offseason and their offseason has grown a lot more uncertain overnight. NBA reporter Chris Haynes is reporting LeBron James is uncertain if he’ll be playing with the team this fall for the 2023-24 season. James is considering retirement and “has a lot to weigh,” according to Haynes’ source.

James is signed through next season, having agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million deal last summer. The contract included a player option for the 2024-25 season. Following the Monday night loss, James did not offer specifics about his plans.

“I got a lot to think about,” James said post-game. “Just personally, with me moving forward with the game of basketball, I got a lot to think about.”

James has previously said he’d like to play with his son Bronny once he’s NBA eligible. Bronny is headed to USC this fall and would be eligible to enter the 2024 NBA Draft next year. That would require two more seasons for James in the NBA, although one possibility could be for James to retire and then come back in 2024 after a year of rest if he thinks it makes sense. Of course, the Lakers would retain his rights if he retires due to his contract, but everything is negotiable so maybe he works his way out and is able to play with his son in 2024.