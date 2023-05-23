How to watch Victor Wembanyama in LNB playoffs quarterfinal Game 2 via live stream

Victor Wembanyama, who is considered the best basketball prospect since LeBron James, will be back in action Tuesday when Metropolitans 92 face Cholet in Game 2 of their best-of-3 quarterfinals matchup in the LNB playoffs. If Metropolitans 92 win Tuesday’s game, they will advance to play the winner of ASVEL and Le Mans Sarthe. ASVEL lead that series 1-0.

The contest is set to take place at 2 p.m. ET and will be available on nba.com and the NBA App.

Wembanyama finished Game 1 with 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes of play. He is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, which currently belongs to the San Antonio Spurs. Wembanyama was the regular season MVP in the LNB, averaging 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He also had 3.0 blocks per contest as Metropolitans 92 had their best finish in the table since the 2016-17 season.