Who are the referees for Heat vs. Celtics Game 5 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

The Miami Heat will take on the Boston Celtics in Game 5 Thursday, with Miami leading the series 3-1. Boston was able to avoid the sweep and will now attempt to force Game 6 in Miami with a win at home in Game 5. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

The Celtics are 8-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 215.5. Here’s a look at the officiating crew for the contest and how it could impact bettors.

Marc Davis will serve as the crew chief for this game, with David Guthrie in as the referee and Bill Kennedy serving as the umpire. Brian Forte is the alternate for this game.

The home team has won 45% of the time in Davis’ 11 playoff games as crew chief. His average total is 224.7. In Guthrie’s 10 games on crew, the home team has won five times and the average total is 218.8. Home teams get slightly more favorable calls in those contests. In the four games Kennedy has been on crew, the average total is 212.8, but he tends to call more fouls against the home team.

Based on the numbers, backing the Heat to at least cover the spread seems like the play. The over on the total is also the safer play, especially given the trend in the series.