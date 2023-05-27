Who are the referees for Celtics vs. Heat Game 6 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat face off in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals Saturday with the Heat holding a 3-2 lead. Miami was up 3-0 in the series and will hope to finally close things out tonight, while the Celtics look to become the fourth team in NBA history to force a Game 7 after going down 3-0.

Boston is a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 210.5. Here’s a look at the officiating crew for this game, and how it might impact the betting approach to the contest.

Zach Zarba is the crew chief for this contest. Josh Tiven comes in as the refereee and James Williams is the umpire. Ben Taylor is listed as the alternate.

Zarba and Williams were both on the crew in Game 2, which was a Heat win. The point total finished at 216. The Celtics were called for 20 fouls while the Heat were called for 17, but Boston did shoot five more free throws in the game.

In Zarba’s five games as crew chief in the playoffs, the home team has won just twice with the average total coming in at 238. The home team has won six times in Williams’ nine playoff games on the officiating crew, with the average total sitting at 232.4. The home team has won six times in Tiven’s nine games on the crew during the playoffs as well, although his average total sits at 212.8.

Williams and Tiven’s numbers suggest taking Miami as the ATS pick, while Zarba and Williams have had high-scoring games. Game 2 of this series might be the best indicator of how things will go, with the Heat covering and the point total finishing over 210.5.