Who are the referees for Heat vs. Celtics Game 7 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics will meet in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals Monday, with the winner advancing to the 2023 NBA Finals. The Celtics are looking to become the first team to come back from a 3-0 deficit to win the series, while the Heat hope to avoid that fate and take care of business on the road. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on TNT.

The Celtics are 7.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 203.5. Here’s a look at the officiating crew for the contest and how it could impact bettors.

Scott Foster will serve as the crew chief in this contest, with Tony Brothers stepping in as the referee. John Goble is the umpire. Kevin Scott is listed as the alternate. It’s a veteran crew for this massive contest, as both Foster and Brothers have combined to officiate 24 games in these playoffs.

In 12 games as crew chief this postseason, Foster’s foul calls go against the road team significantly. The home team has won 58.3% of the time, and the average total is 216.3. Brothers has only served as a crew chief in these playoffs. The home team wins 54.5% of the time and the average total is 221.3, but Brothers calls slightly more fouls against the home team. The home team has won six of the eight games Goble has served as a crew member. The average total is 219.8 in those games.

Based on the officiating crew, taking the Celtics to win the game and the over on the total seem like the right moves. Boston as the ATS pick will give you better odds if you believe the Celtics will win, as the team has covered the spread in each of its playoff victories except for Game 6 Saturday.