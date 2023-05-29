Report: 76ers hire Nick Nurse as head coach

The Philadelphia 76ers have hired Nick Nurse as the team’s next head coach, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Nurse won the 2019 NBA Finals with the Toronto Raptors and was responsible for elevating an already strong roster, so he fits well with the current environment in Philadelphia.

ESPN Sources: Nick Nurse has reached an agreement to become the next coach of the Philadelphia 76ers. Nurse — who won an NBA championship and a coach of year award with Toronto — now gets to coach the 2023 MVP Joel Embiid. pic.twitter.com/SrsXhzx7Y3 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 29, 2023

Nurse was unable to take the Raptors to the playoffs in 2022-23, which led to his dismissal from the franchise. He was considered a finalist for the Milwaukee Bucks job, but that gig ultimately went to Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin. Nurse was also reportedly a candidate for the Phoenix Suns job, but was swayed to join the Sixers.

The big question for Nurse will be whether James Harden will return. Harden is a free agent and has reportedly wanted to go back to Houston, but he’s part of a dynamic duo with Joel Embiid which has the 76ers thinking championship. Nurse was able to take a perennial playoff team to the title with Toronto. Can he do the same in Philadelphia, assuming the same core returns?