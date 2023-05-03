Who are the referees for 76ers vs. Celtics Game 2 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from TD Garden in Boston and will air on TNT.

The Celtics are 7.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 217.5. On the moneyline, the Celtics are -345 while the 76ers are +285.

The officiating crew for the game will be led by crew chief Zach Zarba. He will joined by referee Kevin Scott and umpire Rodney Mott. Justin Van Duyne will serve as the alternate.

Zarba has been even with teams covering, but has sided with the over a bit more. His over/under record is 38-30 which isn't a big difference. Road teams are 36-30-2 against the spread in games Scott has officiated. However, Mott has the strong favor of them all as home teams are 34-22 against the spread when he officiates. Taking this information, I would side with the Celtics to cover.