Sacramento Kings GM Monte McNair wins 2022-2023 NBA Executive of the Year Award

Sacramento Kings general manager Monte McNair has won the NBA’s Executive of the Year Award for the 2022-2023 season. It is his first time winning the award and comes on the heels of the Kings having a 48-34 regular season record and the team clinching its first playoff berth since 2006. While Sacramento has been eliminated from the playoffs, the awards are rolling in. Kings head coach Mike Brown was the first unanimous selection for the NBA Coach of the Year Award, and point guard De’Aaron Fox won the league’s first-ever Clutch Player Award.

Sacramento Kings General Manager Monte McNair has been named the 2022-23 NBA Basketball Executive of the Year, the NBA announced today.



McNair joins Geoff Petrie as the Kings GMs who have won this award while the franchise was in Sacramento. Joe Axelson won the first-ever NBA Executive of the Year Award with the Kansas City-Omaha Kings for the 1972-1973 season.

As for McNair, he had several moves in the offseason that paid off well for the team. Drafting Keegan Murray with the fourth overall pick in last year’s draft paid early dividends. He played in 80 games during the regular season and averaged 12.2 points. 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Sacramento traded for Domantas Sabonis at the end of last season and made another big move by acquiring Kevin Huerter ahead of the 2022-2023 season. They also signed Malik Monk to a multi-year deal in free agency. These were the marquee moves that helped the Kings end their lengthy playoff drought as well as set them up for future success.