Report: Bob Myers stepping down as Warriors president/general manager

Golden State will need to look for a new front office head this offseason in what could be a major year of transitions within the franchise.

By Benjamin Zweiman
NBA Superfan, James Goldstein talks to General Manager, Bob Myers of the Golden State Warriors during Round 1 Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 24, 2022 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.&nbsp; Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors president and general manager Bob Myers is stepping down from his position with the franchise, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Myers was the architect of Golden State’s current dynasty, which began in 2014-15 with a title. The Warriors won four titles and made the NBA Finals six times during Myers’ tenure, but he will not be part of the group that leads the franchise into the next stage of this era.

Myers’ departure at this stage makes Golden State’s position a bit more precarious. Draymond Green is a free agent, and pushing him to take a team-friendly deal would’ve been a lot easier if Myers was having the conversation. Klay Thompson is also going to be eligible for an extension, and the Warriors likely want him to take a discount as well. That’s harder to do without Myers. Steve Kerr only has one year on his contract, and he has a lot of admiration for Myers. Will Kerr stay on after this last season?

The Warriors still have a championship window with Stephen Curry operating at a high level, but they could’ve benefitted greatly from Myers’ expertise and ability to navigate through conversations with a variety of personalities. Now, that responsibility is going to fall on someone else.

This was the first domino of Golden State’s offseason. We’ll see how many other dominoes follow.

