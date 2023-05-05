Who are the referees for Celtics vs. 76ers Game 3 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers will take place on Friday, May 5. Tipoff from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. The series is tied 1-1 as the action heads to Philly for the first time.

The Celtics are 2.5-point favorites on the road at DraftKings Sportsbook. They have -140 moneyline odds, while the 76ers are the home +120 underdogs. The point total is set at 214.5.

Scott Foster will be the crew chief for Friday’s game. He will be joined by Ben Taylor as the referee and Mark Lindsay as the umpire. Aaron Smith will be on hand as the alternate.

Foster has been the crew chief for six playoff games. The home team has won 66.7% of those games with an average point total of 224. His crews tend to call more fouls on road teams than home teams by 7.7%. For what it’s worth, Foster has been the chief for 55 games in the regular season, and the home team has won 70.9% of those games.

When it comes to betting on this game, the 76ers are already narrow underdogs. The Celtics bounced back in Game 2, but Philly should be tougher to take down on Friday. Not only will the Sixers be returning home, but Joel Embiid will be receiving his MVP Award before the game. Combine that with the home skew when Foster is the crew chief, and taking a 76ers upset may be beneficial.