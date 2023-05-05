Who are the referees for Nuggets vs. Suns Game 3 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals between the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns will take place on Friday, May 7. Tipoff from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona is set for 10 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN/ESPN+. The Nuggets lead the series 2-0 as it shifts to Phoenix.

The Suns are four-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. Phoenix is -180 on the moneyline, while Denver is the +155 underdog. The point total is set at 224.5.

Zach Zarba will be the crew chief for Friday’s game. He is joined by James Williams as the referee and Sean Corbin serving as the umpire. Justin Van Duyne will be on hand as the alternate.

Zarba has only been the crew chief for three playoff games. The home team has won one of those games with an average point total of a whopping 249. He has been the crew chief for 44 games during the regular season. In that set of games, the home team has won 52.3% of the games with an average of 230.1 points scored. Either way, with him as the crew chief, the over on the point total looks like a solid bet.