Who are the referees for Knicks vs. Heat Game 3 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

The New York Knicks take on the Miami Heat in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Saturday, March 6. The game tips off from the Kaseya Center at 3:30 p.m. ET for Miami’s first home stretch of the series, which is currently split 1-1.

The Heat are 4-point home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total is set at 209. The game will air on ABC, and the big question that looms over the series is whether Jimmy Butler will be able to return to the court by Saturday.

Marc Davis will be the crew chief for the game, and he will work alongside referee Josh Tiven and umpire Brian Forte. The officiating crew’s alternate is JB DeRosa. Davis has been the crew chief in seven playoff games so far this year, and the home teams have enjoyed a .571 winning percentage in those games.

The foul differential between home and road has been -1.6, meaning that more fouls have been called against the home team when Davis is crew chief.