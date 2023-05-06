Who are the referees for Warriors vs. Lakers Game 3 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

The Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers head to the southern coast of California for Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals. The series is split 1-1 right now as both teams go to Crypto.com arena for the next two games. The Lakers are 3-point home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 228.

David Guthrie will be the crew chief for the game, with Bill Kennedy serving as referee and Mitchell Ervin at umpire. The officiating crew’s alternate is Brent Barnaky. Guthrie, who is in his 18th year of officiating experience, has officiated just a single game in this year’s playoffs — the home team won, and the foul differential was -2.

During the regular season, home teams enjoyed a 0.61 winning percentage when Guthrie was crew chief over 41 games, as well as a +1.5 foul differential that favored home teams. The differential ranks fourth among crew chiefs who reffed 40 or more games this season.