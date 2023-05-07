Who are the referees for Celtics vs. 76ers Game 4 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

The Boston Celtics will meet the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 4 Sunday with Boston holding a 2-1 lead in this series. Tipoff from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN.

The Celtics are 2.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total comes in at 214.5. Here’s a look at the officiating crew for the game and how their record could impact the betting approach for this contest.

John Goble will serve as the crew chief for this game, with James Williams standing in as the referee and Gediminas Petraitis in as the umpire. Aaron Smith is listed as the alternate.

Goble has served as crew chief in just one playoff game so far, with the home team suffering a tough loss. In his 40 regular-season games as chief, the home team wins 45% of the time and the average total is 225.4. Williams’ average total as a crew member is 229.1, and the foul differential is negligible. Petraitis has served in 60 games as a crew member. The home team has a 56.7% win rate, and the average total is 229.1.

The win percentages are close to 50-50, so it might be worth taking the 76ers with the higher payout if they level the series. The totals are all a bit higher than the current line, so the over could be the safer pick there.