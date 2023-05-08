Who are the referees for Knicks vs. Heat Game 4 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

The New York Knicks will take on the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Kaseya Center in Miami and the game will air on TNT.

The Heat are 4.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 207.5. On the moneyline, the Heat are -180 while the Knicks are +155.

The officiating crew for the game will be led by crew chief Zach Zarba. He will joined by referee Courtney Kirkland and umpire Ben Taylor. JB DeRosa will serve as the alternate.

Zarba has favored the over in games he has officiated this season. His over/under record is 39-31. Kirkland has a strong favor against the spread and in over/unders. Road teams are 40-25-3 against the spread in games he’s officiated this season while the under has cashed in 41 of 66 games he’s officiated. Taylor has been even this season. Looking at this information, I would side with the Knicks to cover in this matchup.