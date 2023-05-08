Who are the referees for Warriors vs. Lakers Game 4 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

The Golden State Warriors will travel to take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night. Tip off from Crypto.com Arena is set for 10 p.m. ET and will air on TNT.

The Lakers are 4-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 217.5. On the moneyline, the Celtics are -345 while the 76ers are +285.

The officiating crew for the game will be led by crew chief Scott Foster. He will joined by referee Kevin Scott and umpire Curtis Blair. Brent Barnaky will serve as the alternate.

Foster is one of the most one-sided officials in the NBA as home teams are 42-25 against the spread in games he has officiated this season. The over has also cashed in 43 of 67 games that he’s been the crew chief. Blair has been the opposite of Foster as road teams are 39-27-4 against the spread when he officiates. This is a tough read based off the officials numbers, but I would side with the over here.