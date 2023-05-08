Paolo Banchero, Walker Kessler, Keegan Murray headline 2022-23 All-Rookie first team

The NBA has announced the All-Rookie teams for the 2022-23 season. Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero, Utah Jazz big man Walker Kessler and Sacramento Kings standout Keegan Murray headline the first team while Detroit Pistons rising stars Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren anchor the second team. Here’s a look at both teams and a voting breakdown for the selections.

The 2022-23 Kia NBA All-Rookie First Team:



▪️ Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

▪️ Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz

▪️ Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers

▪️ Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings

▪️ Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder pic.twitter.com/qUMfWkTN4m — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 8, 2023

Banchero won Rookie of the Year and was the obvious choice to make first team. Kessler and Murray both contributed in big ways for their teams. Mathurin was a solid role players but could’ve been bumped for Ivey. Williams was a surprise this season for the Thunder and got the second-most votes.

The 2022-23 Kia NBA All-Rookie Second Team:



▪️ Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons

▪️ Tari Eason, Houston Rockets

▪️ Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons

▪️ Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets

▪️ Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs pic.twitter.com/enD26sOsMD — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 8, 2023

Seeing Eason and Smith on this list is surprising, particularly because the Rockets were a dumpster fire for most of the season. Ivey had a case to be on the first team, but Duren and Sochan are good selections here.

The complete voting results for the 2022-23 Kia NBA All-Rookie Team: pic.twitter.com/zfSjo4c2i5 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 8, 2023

Nembhard missed out on the second team by one point, getting edged slightly by Eason. Other notable names missing out were Shaedon Sharpe and Jaylin Williams, Oklahoma City’s other standout rookie.