Paolo Banchero, Walker Kessler, Keegan Murray headline 2022-23 All-Rookie first team

The NBA has announced the All-Rookie teams for this season.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Orlando Magic Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero
Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic talks to the media after receiving the 2022-23 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year Award on April 26, 2023 at the AdventHealth Training Center in Orlando, Florida.
The NBA has announced the All-Rookie teams for the 2022-23 season. Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero, Utah Jazz big man Walker Kessler and Sacramento Kings standout Keegan Murray headline the first team while Detroit Pistons rising stars Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren anchor the second team. Here’s a look at both teams and a voting breakdown for the selections.

Banchero won Rookie of the Year and was the obvious choice to make first team. Kessler and Murray both contributed in big ways for their teams. Mathurin was a solid role players but could’ve been bumped for Ivey. Williams was a surprise this season for the Thunder and got the second-most votes.

Seeing Eason and Smith on this list is surprising, particularly because the Rockets were a dumpster fire for most of the season. Ivey had a case to be on the first team, but Duren and Sochan are good selections here.

Nembhard missed out on the second team by one point, getting edged slightly by Eason. Other notable names missing out were Shaedon Sharpe and Jaylin Williams, Oklahoma City’s other standout rookie.

