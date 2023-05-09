Who are the referees for 76ers vs. Celtics Game 5 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

With the series tied 2-2 following homestands for each team, the Eastern Conference semifinals between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers shifts back to Boston for Game 5 on Tuesday, May 9. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET from the TD Garden and will air on TNT.

Over at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Celtics are 7.5-point favorites and -300 on the moneyline. The point total comes in at 213.5.

Marc Davis will serve as crew chief for this game, with Josh Tiven at referee and Tyler Ford coming on as umpire. Sean Corbin will be an alternate.

Davis has served eight games in this year’s playoffs as crew chief, with the home team winning five of those eight contests for a 62.5% win rate under Davis. His average total through those eight games has been 225.6, which comes in well over the 213.5 total for tonight’s Game 5 action. The home team has seen more fouls called against them on average in Davis’ games as well.

With Boston the favorites coming into tonight’s game at home, it might be worth backing the Celtics as we’ve seen more than half of Davis’ games end with a win for the home side.