Who are the referees for Suns vs. Nuggets Game 5 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

After tying up the series 2-2 by defending their home court, the Phoenix Suns head back on the road to face the Denver Nuggets for Game 5 on Tuesday, May 9. Tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET from Ball Arena and will air on TNT.

Over at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Nuggets are 5.5-point favorites and -210 on the moneyline. The point total comes in at 228.

Tonight’s game will be overseen by David Guthrie as the crew chief, with Bill Kennedy at referee. The umpire will be Brian Forte, while the alternate is Nick Buchert.

Guthrie has only served two games as crew chief in this year’s playoffs, with the home side winning only once. However, he was chief for 41 games through the regular season, with the home side winning 61% of the time. His average total ended up at 231.1, which seems right in like with the 228 set for tonight’s Game 5 in Denver. The Nuggets have been extremely good at home, so Guthrie’s history through the regular season could bode well for the home side tonight.