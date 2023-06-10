Conor McGregor knocks out Miami Heat mascot, sends person to the hospital at NBA Finals

Life as a mascot is not in fact all fun and games. Burnie, the Miami Heat mascot, learned that the hard way on Friday night when he was sent to the hospital by former MMA champion Conor McGregor. To be clear, the person who dressed up as Burnie had to go to the hospital after a bit with McGregor went awry.

McGregor was promoting a pain relief spray during the game. Burnie had on gloves as part of the bit and was dancing around preparing to “fight” McGregor. The fighter sent Burnie to the ground with one punch, and then landed another punch while the Burnie was on its back. The bit continued with Heat in-game entertainment people taking care of Burnie and McGregor spraying his pain relief spray on Burnie.

Conor McGregor knocked out the Miami Heat mascot pic.twitter.com/86RutVZ9d9 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 10, 2023

It turns out maybe the pain relief spray doesn’t quite do the trick. The Athletic’s Sam Amick is reporting the man in the mascot outfit had to go to the hospital for treatment. He received pain medication and was discharged. He is reportedly doing well at this point, and certainly has a story to tell.