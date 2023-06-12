Who are the referees for Heat vs. Nuggets Game 5 in 2023 NBA Finals?

The Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets will face off Monday in Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Finals, with Denver one win away from the championship. Tipoff from Ball Arena in Denver is set for 8:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC.

The Nuggets are 9-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 209. Here’s a look at the officiating crew for this game and how it could impact bettors.

Marc Davis will serve as the crew chief, with David Guthrie in as the referee. Josh Tiven is in as the umpire and Ed Malloy will serve as the alternate. This is essentially the same crew as Game 1, although Malloy is an alternate tonight and Tiven is a new member of this group.

The Nuggets covered the spread in Game 1 with Davis and Guthrie in the same roles, and the total went under this line. It’s tough to not expect a similar outcome, especially with Denver having a chance to close out the series at home.