Best videos, moments, highlights from Nuggets championship parade

Denver is celebrating the franchise’s first title in style.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Denver Nuggets Victory Parade
Christian Braun attends the Denver Nuggets victory parade and rally after winning the 2023 NBA Championship on June 15, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Denver Nuggets are celebrating the franchise’s first championship with the usual victor’s parade Thursday, after the Nuggets wrapped up the 2023 NBA Finals Monday with a 4-1 series win over the Miami Heat. Nikola Jokic was named Finals MVP after his dominant showing in the series.

Here’s a look at the best moments from the Nuggets championship parade, along with video highlights and memorable quotes.

Nuggets championship parade highlights

These guys are locked in, doing a combined live interview from the bus.

This is starting to slowly become the KCP and Aaron Gordon show. We’ve got the guard chugging a beer with a fan (we’ll let you decide who won), while Gordon shows love to all those who have gathered to take in the celebration.

We’ve got Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who made several key defensive plays down the stretch in Game 5, hitting the “Stone Cold” Steve Austin celebration with some beers from the crowd. It’s pretty epic.

Things got feisty even before the celebration, with Nikola Jokic throwing point guard Jamal Murray into a pool while he was holding a bottle of champagne. Christian Braun appeared to join in with a cannonball, and the party is truly on in Denver.

