Best videos, moments, highlights from Nuggets championship parade

The Denver Nuggets are celebrating the franchise’s first championship with the usual victor’s parade Thursday, after the Nuggets wrapped up the 2023 NBA Finals Monday with a 4-1 series win over the Miami Heat. Nikola Jokic was named Finals MVP after his dominant showing in the series.

Here’s a look at the best moments from the Nuggets championship parade, along with video highlights and memorable quotes.

Nuggets championship parade highlights

These guys are locked in, doing a combined live interview from the bus.

KCP reporting live #bRINGItIn



This is starting to slowly become the KCP and Aaron Gordon show. We’ve got the guard chugging a beer with a fan (we’ll let you decide who won), while Gordon shows love to all those who have gathered to take in the celebration.

KCP vs. Nuggets fan chugging contest… you decide who won #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/hQjLaW6CRe — Nick Rothschild (@nick_rothschild) June 15, 2023

We’ve got Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who made several key defensive plays down the stretch in Game 5, hitting the “Stone Cold” Steve Austin celebration with some beers from the crowd. It’s pretty epic.

KCP Stone Cold Steve Austinpic.twitter.com/MkX8nStXlB — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) June 15, 2023

Things got feisty even before the celebration, with Nikola Jokic throwing point guard Jamal Murray into a pool while he was holding a bottle of champagne. Christian Braun appeared to join in with a cannonball, and the party is truly on in Denver.