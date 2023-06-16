Grizzlies PG Ja Morant suspended 25 games for 2023-24 season

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant will be suspended for 25 games in the 2023-24 season, the NBA announced. The league has reached its conclusion regarding an investigation into Morant’s involvement with firearms and displaying guns on his social media platforms, and it’ll cost the star some time at the start of the new season.

The league also said Morant will have to meet certain conditions prior to returning to the floor, and he’s not allowed to participate in any team activities or preseason games. This means his suspension could extend beyond 25 games if he fails to meet those conditions.

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/dzDSb4uCk3 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) June 16, 2023

Morant was first allegedly flashed a gun on an Instagram Live session in March, but did not face any criminal charges from that incident. He took time away from the Grizzlies shortly after the incident and met with commissioner Adam Silver after going to counseling. He was handed an eight-game suspension, but it included six games he had already missed. Morant did come back to the team and played in eight of Memphis’ last 10 games. He finished the season averaging 26.2 points, 8.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Unfortunately for Morant, he had yet another incident where he appeared to flash a gun on an Instagram Live session in May. That led to an indefinite suspension by the Grizzlies and a league investigation. Now, Morant has official discipline from the league.

This concludes a long stretch of legal issues for Morant. He was accused of punching a teenager during a pickup basketball game and also threatening a security guard at a mall in Memphis. There was also an incident involving Morant’s inner circle at a game against the Pacers, where the group said they thought a laser from a gun was being pointed at them.

This suspension complicates the path forward for Morant and the Grizzlies. The point guard signed a $193 million extension in the summer of 2022, which could be worth up to $231 million if he makes an All-NBA team. That’s a lot of money for any player, but it’s an especially big sum for a small market team like Memphis to be giving out. With Morant having this recent run of controversies, it’ll be interesting to see whether the Grizzlies stick with him or quietly explore the trade market for Morant in the offseason.