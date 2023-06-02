How to watch Victor Wembanyama in LNB playoffs semifinal Game 3 via live stream

Victor Wembanyama, who is considered the best basketball prospect since LeBron James, will be back in action Friday when Metropolitans 92 face LDLC ASVEL in Game 3 of their best-of-5 semifinals matchup in the LNB playoffs. If Metropolitans 92 win Friday’s game, they will advance to the final and play the winner of Monaco and JL Bourg. Monaco currently leads that series 2-0.

The contest is set to take place at 2:30 p.m. ET and will be available on nba.com and the NBA App.

Wembanyama finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and four assists in Game 3 against Cholet in the quarterfinals round, which was an elimination game for Metropolitans 92. He’s coming off a relatively down showing in Game 2 of this series, where he managed just 13 points, 10 rebounds and two assists. We’ll see if he can step up in this series-clinching game Friday.