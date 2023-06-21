Grading Celtics-Wizards-Clippers deal centered around Kristaps Porzingis, Malcolm Brogdon

The Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers are close to facilitating a deal involving Kristaps Porzingis, Malcolm Brogdon and Marcus Morris as the players and some draft compensation going Washington’s way. Here’s how each team grades out as the trade gets finalized, with only the exact draft compensation still being updated.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Danilo Gallinari and Amir Coffey are also in the trade. However, the exact destinations aren’t known. Porzingis is opting into his deal and will play out the season on the player option.

Celtics: B+

Ultimately, the Celtics get a big man who is versatile and coming off a career season at a bargain price. They shed Brogdon, who they acquired last year and was a good fit but struggled in the postseason. Boston does still have some strong guards in the rotation, and the interior defense could use some help with Porzingis. It’s a good move for Boston in a broader sense, but likely doesn’t move the needle for them this upcoming season.

Wizards: B

Washington picks up another first-round pick in the deal, which is at the end of the first round. Morris is an expiring contract the Wizards can flip at the deadline for more draft assets, so really this is about adding a late first-round pick for the team. There was a chance Washington could’ve gotten more at the deadline for him but the Wizards must like the draft class to make this deal right now.

Clippers: C+

On the surface, this doesn’t make a ton of sense for the Clippers. They get Brogdon as their lead point guard but are adding yet another injury-prone piece to the rotation. The state of the Clippers still hinges on the health of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, so Brogdon coming in doesn’t move the needle much. The first-round pick is the last one of the round, so this isn’t an awful trade. However, adding Brogdon’s long-term salary is questionable for a team that might eventually blow it all up. Sending out a first-round pick for this move, which the Clippers aren’t exactly loaded with, is also questionable.